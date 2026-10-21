When is Clayface on streaming? Speculation on the HBO Max release date

When is Clayface heading to streaming? While the Clayface streaming release hasn't been officially confirmed just yet, we already have a pretty good sense of when it could drop. As it's a DC Studios and Warner Bros movie, Clayface will stream on HBO Max following the digital release of DCU body horror on PVOD.
The new movie is our first trip to the DCU Chapter One's Gotham, and sees wronged movie star-turned-gloopy-shapeshifter Matt Hagen on a quest for violent revenge. Relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries is front and center as Hagen, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Naomi Ackie co-starring as scientist Dr. Caitlyn Corr.
Below we'll get into all the details we know about Clayface's digital release, including speculation on when it could hit PVOD and HBO Max. It's worth noting, though, this is all just guesswork while we wait for some official dates, so keep checking back to this guide, as we'll keep it updated when we know more.
Clayface does not have a streaming release date at the moment. This means if you want to see the new DCU body horror movie, you need to head to the theater. It hits screens globally on October 23, just in time for Halloween, though bear in mind that the movie is R-rated (or 18-rated, if you're in the UK), and is very unsuitable for younger comic book movie fans.
However, we can look to previous Warner Bros and DC Studios releases to get an idea of when Clayface will be available to watch at home. While Warner Bros has a "minimum 45-day theatrical window", something new parent company Skydance reaffirmed when it took over, further analysis from 3vision suggests that the average window between theatrical release date and PVOD is 36 days, while the 2026 average streaming window is 77 days.
This means we can expect Clayface to hit PVOD on around 27 November, 2026. As for the HBO Max release date, this is likely to be in the New Year, around 8 January, 2027.
This tracks almost perfectly with Supergirl which, despite bombing badly, still stuck to a 32-day and 76-day window for its PVOD and HBO Max streaming release, respectively. Superman's streaming release window was only slightly shorter at 70 days, while its PVOD window was 35 days. And this was after the window was shortened due to Peacemaker season 2's earlier release.
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So there you have it – if you're too much of a scaredy cat to watch Clayface in theaters, there's not too long to wait till the next chapter in the DCU is available to watch at home. In the meantime, check out our interviews with director James Watkins, discussing DCU connections, and star Tom Rhys Harries, who fancies himself in a fight against Batman.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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