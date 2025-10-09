Good news Dexter fans, despite canceling Original Sin, Paramount has renewed Dexter: Resurrection for season 2

After winning over fans and critics, Dexter spin-off series Dexter: Resurrection has been greenlit for another season over at Paramount, with star Michael C Hall announcing the news in the most Dexter Morgan way possible.

Hall shared the news on Dexter: Resurrection's official YouTube channel via a very relaxed and informal video, which you can watch below. The clip opens with Hall seemingly asleep when he quickly opens his eyes and thanks fans for tuning into Resurrections, adding, "We've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come."

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Special Announcement from Michael C Hall | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Hall said that he wanted to be the first person to let fans know that "the story continues." Dexter: Resurrections season 2 does not yet have a filming start date, but Hall confirmed, "The writer's room is assembling now, and details will be forthcoming."

Dexter fans are obviously overjoyed with the news, but most importantly, they love the delivery from Hall. "Gotta love that they didn't film an expensive announcement in a studio, it's just MCH filming himself in portrait mode, looking like he just woke up," commented one fan, and another added, "Dexter plays Michael so well."

The renewal is a big win for Dexter fans who were saddened to see prequel series Dexter: Original Sin scrapped at Paramount just months after it was renewed for a second season.

Set over 10 years after elusive Miami serial killer Dexter Morgan faked his own death in Showtime's hit series Dexter, Dexter: Resurrections follows the ex-blood splatter analyst as he recovers from a near-fatal gunshot wound and heads to New York City to trace his missing son. Resurrection picks up just ten weeks after Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan, which ran for just one season in 2021.

The star-studded spin-off proved to be a big hit with fans and critics, earning the spin-off a near-perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series welcomes back Dexter's Hall and David Zayas and adds Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.