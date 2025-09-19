Dexter: Original Sin creator is "not happy" about the show being cancelled months after it was renewed: "It wasn't handled well"

Dexter: Original Sin creator Clyde Phillips has finally spoken out after Paramount Plus renewed and then subsequently un-renewed the prequel for a second season.

"It was a tough phone call that I got that night. They had already picked up the show, and I'd informed all the writers and informed all the actors, and then they un-picked it up," Phillips told the Dissecting Dexter podcast. "It wasn’t handled well, and I’m not happy about it."

It was announced back in April that the show would return for a second season, with Deadline reporting that a season 2 writers' room was already being set up, and that filming would begin in early 2026. In August, however, it was announced that the streamer would no longer go ahead with the show. Phillips said that, though it hasn't officially been cancelled, this means that the Trinity Killer spin-off series will likely be canned as well – despite being in development for over a year. The showrunner also stated that the cancellation has to do with Paramount's merger with Skydance.

Dexter: Original Sin follows a young Dexter Morgan (Paddy Gibson) as he transitions from student to vigilante serial killer. He grows close to his adoptive father, Harry (Christian Slater), who helps him channel his inner darkness. If you've seen the original Showtime series, Harry helps him design a 'special code' to help him kill other killers...and without getting caught. However, this becomes a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department – which ends up making him a pro at being a vigilante in the long run.

As it stands, it looks like Paramount Plus will go ahead with another revival season of Dexter, having seen success with New Blood and Resurrection.

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming now on Paramount Plus.