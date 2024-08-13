Gary Oldman’s seriously underrated Apple TV show gets new trailer for season 4 which turns up the action

Apple TV Plus’ criminally underrated crime series Slow Horses has unveiled its first trailer for season 4, and it looks like our favorite band of outcast agents are back for more action and mayhem on the streets of London.

In the trailer, Gary Oldman is back again as the agents’ -or as he calls them, ‘The Rejects’ - eccentric leader Jackson Lamb who is approached (as always) by MI5 Deputy Director Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) to help with a case which this time is a possible terrorist attack on a shopping mall. Elsewhere, the rest of the team separately all deal with personal problems, family issues, and street riots. All the while, the season’s newbie Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving) is on The Rejects’ tails. Watch the full clip below.

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Slow Horses follows a team of stray British intelligence agents cast out to a faraway branch of MI5 known as Slough House, led by irascible leader Jackson Lamb. The show is based on the eight-book-long Slough House series by Mick Herron, with Slow Horses season 4 adapted from Herron's fourth book, Spook Street.

Season 4, directed by Adam Randall, will continue the team’s crime-fighting tale in a city of smoke and mirrors, and "opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House," as per the season’s official synopsis.

So far, Slow Horses has proven to be a big hit with viewers, earning it an extremely impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its premiere in 2022, it has won two BAFTA Television Awards.

As well as Oldman and Scott Thomas, the returning cast members include Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce. Season four has newly cast some new faces too, such as Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis.

Slow Horses season 4 premieres on Apple TV Plus on September 4 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 9, seasons 1-3 are available to watch on the streamer now.

