Now You See Me: Now You Don't lands the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the series – but it's still only 60%

Now You See Me: Now You Don't has debuted to a lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes score – but it's still the highest of the franchise.

The heist threequel currently has a score of 60% based on 57 reviews on the aggregator site. By comparison, 2013's Now You See Me has a score of 51%, while 2016's sequel scored 34%.

"For a franchise built on surprise and misdirection, the spectacle of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is all too familiar and lacking in the sheer gusto and ridiculous flair that made the original movie such a hit," reads The Globe and Mail's review, while Screen Daily writes: "Incoming director Ruben Fleischer keeps the action coming at a steady clip. But nearly 10 years after the last sequel, Now You Don’t fails to make the franchise’s limitations disappear."

