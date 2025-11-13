Now You See Me: Now You Don't lands the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the series – but it's still only 60%

Now You See Me: Now You Don't has debuted to a lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes score – but it's still the highest of the franchise.

The heist threequel currently has a score of 60% based on 57 reviews on the aggregator site. By comparison, 2013's Now You See Me has a score of 51%, while 2016's sequel scored 34%.

Set 10 years after the events of the last movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don't sees the Four Horsemen come out of retirement for a new diamond heist alongside a group of young copycat illusionists.

"The star-studded cast clearly loves making these movies together and that sense of enthusiasm goes a long way towards selling the knowingly ridiculous magic," writes AV Club, while AP calls the film a "crowd-pleasing return."

However, The Daily Beast writes that "its most impressive feat, however, is finding a way to somehow be even duller than its predecessors" and Mashable thinks the movie is "a jumble, not a puzzle."

"For a franchise built on surprise and misdirection, the spectacle of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is all too familiar and lacking in the sheer gusto and ridiculous flair that made the original movie such a hit," reads The Globe and Mail's review, while Screen Daily writes: "Incoming director Ruben Fleischer keeps the action coming at a steady clip. But nearly 10 years after the last sequel, Now You Don’t fails to make the franchise’s limitations disappear."

Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, and Dave Franco are back as the Four Horsemen for the new movie, alongside other returning cast members Morgan Freeman, Lizzy Caplan, and Mark Ruffalo and newcomers Rosamund Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't arrives in theaters on November 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.