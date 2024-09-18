The first trailer for Amazon's remake of one of the most-streamed shows of all time is here, and fans are divided

The first trailer for Amazon's female-led Australian remake of The Office has arrived – and fans don't know how to feel about it.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we're introduced to the newest iteration of Michael Scott/David Brent – who is just as high-strung and quirky as her precedents (though fans of both the US and UK Office don't seem too impressed.)

Per the official synopsis, "Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) is the managing director of Flinley Craddick. When she gets news that her branch will be shut down to work remotely, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her 'work family' together."

The cast includes Edith Poor as Lizzie, the Dwight/Gareth role; Steen Raskopoulos as sales rep Nick, playing the Tim/Jim role; and Shari Sebbens as Greta, the Pam/Dawn role (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda, Claude Jabbour and Jason Perini also star.

The Office - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A spin-off of the US version of The Office is currently in the works with creator Greg Daniels at the helm. Star Wars and Ex-Machina actor Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus season 2 breakout Sabrina Impacciatore are set to lead the cast.

The Office is set to hit Prime Video on October 18. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows to add to your streaming queue right now.