The Office reboot finally finds its leads in Star Wars and The White Lotus stars

It looks like The Office reboot is full steam ahead as the upcoming series adds the new Star Wars trilogy’s Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore to its cast.

According to Variety , Gleeson and Impacciatore are now reportedly attached to the project in development at Universal Television. Although their roles have not yet been announced, they are expected to make up two parts of the ensemble cast, just like the original.

The reboot was first announced in September 2023 with the original’s creator Greg Daniels and newcomer Michael Koman co-creating the new series. Koman is best known for co-creating the comedy series Nathan For You with star and comedian Nathan Fielder. The two opened a writers’ room earlier this year to begin working on the iteration.

The NBC mockumentary The Office (US) ran from 2005 to 2013 starring Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer, following the staff of a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The series was adapted from the British version of the same name created by comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, which launched in 2001.

Gleeson and Impacciatore are the first to be named in the reboot’s cast. You may recognize Gleeson as General Hux in Star Wars: The Force Awakens , The Last Jedi , and The Rise of Skywalker . He has also starred in major movies such as The Revenant alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and A24 sci-fi movie Ex Machina . Impacciatore is no stranger to comedy shows, as she most recently starred as hotel manager Valentina in season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus .

An official synopsis for the new Office show is yet to be released. What we do know is that the series will not be a remake of the 2005 version , but will be set in the same universe, with different characters and a new location. This means that although the original cast may not be returning, there could be a few cheeky cameos on the cards.

The Office reboot does not yet have a release date.