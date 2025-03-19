Ted Lasso season 4 is recasting a key character for the show’s return, but for a good reason

News
By published

Ted Lasso season 4 is making some changes to the comedy show

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

As development moves forward on Ted Lasso season 4, one star might not be coming back for the coach's new era on Apple TV Plus. Gus Turner, the actor behind Ted’s son Henry, is having to re-audition for the role, because the character now needs to be capable of some fancy footwork.

Coming from Deadline, casting is underway for Ted Lasso's big return, and among the roles is 12-year-old Henry, who we last saw running to meet his dad in Kansas at the end of season 3. Turner portrayed Ted's firstborn all through the first three seasons, but a wrinkle in the requirements means he’ll need to do a tryout in order to retain the gig.

At some point in season 4, we'll see Henry on the pitch playing football, and he's meant to be pretty competent. To make the filming process easier, production wants his actor to be capable on his feet.

Ted Lasso — How Roy Kent Deals With Bullies | Apple TV+ - YouTube Ted Lasso — How Roy Kent Deals With Bullies | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

This doesn't immediately rule out Turner, but he's been asked to audition again. It's not stated if he's taken them up on the offer yet. Meanwhile, it's unknown if Andrea Anders, who played Michelle Lasson, Henry’s mother, will return either.

Several stars are already confirmed. Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted and co-writes and executive producers the series, is back, and Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift are all joining him.

Though production is moving along, there's no timeframe for when we might see new episodes or hear something more substantial. Season 4 will see a change of pace, as Ted manages a women’s team, and it’s believed Ted’s home city of Wichita, Kansas will be incorporated more as a setting.

We'll keep you updated. Have a look at the best shows on Apple TV Plus for more fine entertainment.

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
