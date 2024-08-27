Shadow the Hedgehog co-creator says Sonic 3 is a "really, really good movie"

Game designer and Shadow the Hedgehog co-creator Takashi Iizuka has high praise for the upcoming third Sonic movie, which will see Shadow enter the big-screen fray.

"He does want to let people know everything that he's seen has said, like, 'Yes, this is going to be a really, really good movie,'" Iizuka's interpreter told GamesRadar+ at this year's Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. "And this is coming from someone whose favorite character is Shadow the Hedgehog, and he's responsible for all of our character supervision, so he thinks it's gonna be a really good movie, and he hopes everyone gets really excited to go see it, because he thinks they're gonna have a really great time."

Keanu Reeves is set to voice antihero Shadow in Sonic 3, and the movie will also see the return of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, and Idris Elba's Knuckles, alongside James Marsden and Jim Carrey in live-action roles as Sheriff Tom Wachowski and Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

According to producer Toby Ascher, the film is "probably the most exciting thing that we’ve done in the franchise." He previously told GamesRadar+ , "It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving." Sonic Adventure 2 is where Shadow made his first appearance back in 2001.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives on the big screen on December 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.