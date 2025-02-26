Jack Black playing Minecraft is the most wholesome thing you'll see all day

Warner Bros. has released a video of Jack Black and co-star Emma Myers playing Minecraft – and it's impossibly wholesome.

In the brief clip, which you can check out below, Black and Meyer show off their respective Minecraft builds – with Black proudly presenting his mansion and a "stairway to heaven" that took him hours to build. The two are playing on a special server that was set up for the entire cast and crew of the film.

A Minecraft Movie stars Black as Steve, an expert crafter who "yearns for the mines" and ends up leading a ragtag group of unlikely heroes (Danielle Brooks, Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jason Momoa) through the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination (and wolves and swords and zombies).

Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) also star.

The film was first announced in 2019, with Rob McElhenney set to direct. The film then changed hands with Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollet taking over and Hidden Figures co-writer Allison Schroder set to pen the script, but both subsequently left the project.

Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess directs from a screenplay by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta, from a story by Allison Schroeder, Bowman, and Palmer.

A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies , or, skip right to our list of movie release dates .