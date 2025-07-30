Happy Gilmore 2 breaks Netflix records to become the streamer's biggest US film opening – and even KPop Demon Hunters can't keep up

Adam Sandler's sports underdog sequel Happy Gilmore 2 has broken a surprising Netflix record in its first few days on the streamer.

According to numbers direct from Netflix, Happy Gilmore 2 accrued 46.7 million views in its first three days, making it not only the most successful opening for an Adam Sandler film on the streaming service, but also the highest US weekend opening of all time for a Netflix film.

Of course, it still lags behind other Netflix originals on an international scale (including Red Notice's 148 million hours viewed in its first 72 hours), but it proves Sandler is anything but below-par with audiences.

Happy Gilmore 2 sees Sandler's swing-happy golfer return to the greens once more in desperate need of cash to help fund his daughter's dancing dreams. The film also stars Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, and Bad Bunny, with cameos from the likes of Eminem, Travis Kelce, Margaret Qualley, and real-life golfers Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Scottie Scheffler.

In second place this week, animated movie KPop Demon Hunters continues to impress with 26.3 million views. That comes just after the feature, which follows girl group Huntr/x as they juggle their career with demon hunting, achieved a Netflix first by reaching a 'new viewing peak' in its fifth week.

KPop Demon Hunters may be in second place on the overall list, but it's showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it's just become the most-watched Netflix animated movie of all time.

