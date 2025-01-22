Four years after it wrapped, Game of Thrones and Lord of the Ring stars' unrated Toxic Avenger reboot finally lands a release date

Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood's unrated The Toxic Avenger reboot has finally got an official release window – and it's a whopping four years after it wrapped production.

On January 21, Cineverse revealed that the gory comedy horror movie, which is currently ranked 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will land in theaters later in 2025. Though it didn't confirm the exact date, the news will surely delight fans of the 1984 cult classic of the same name, given the new film's tumultuous journey to the big screen.

Billed as a "brand new reimagining of Lloyd Kaufman's classic", it centers on terminally ill janitor Winston Gooze, who develops superpowers after falling into a vat of toxic waste while trying to rob his amoral employer. "This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community," reads the official synopsis. Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, and Kevin Bacon all star alongside Wood and Dinklage.

Directed by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore), The Toxic Avenger premiered at as the opening film of Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2023. In July 2024, it was reported that the movie was struggling to find a distributor to handle its wider release.

"I'm beyond grateful to the team behind The Toxic Avenger who were so supportive and steady-handed as we searched for the perfect distribution partner for our film," Blair said in a new statement (via Variety). "It's so cool that folks will have the chance to see this in theaters, it's a fun rowdy movie you wanna see with a crowd. Mutant hero smashes bad guys with a mop: perfect entertainment for the whole family!

"Our goal was always to preserve the heart and spirit of the original Toxie (which was seared into my brain at a very young age) and try to make something that Troma fans would dig and at the same time do something with the character that feels fresh," he continued. "Lloyd and Michael [Herz] at Troma have been a blast to work with, absolutely everyone at Legendary are stars, and I can't wait to start working with the champs at Cinverse to bring this version of Toxie to fans new and old."

