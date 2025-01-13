Netflix releases new trailer for vampire anime Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 ahead of this week's release

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The release of Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 is only a few days away, with the new episodes following Richter Belmont's band of vampire hunters as they prepare for their fight against the Vampire Messiah.

A final trailer for the new season reveals that the journey will be physically and emotionally challenging for everyone involved, as the team tries to prevent the end of the world as they know it. The new footage sees the vampire-hunting revolutionaries marching into Paris, where war is about to break out.

If you want to get an exciting last preview before diving into the full season later this week, press play on the video above!

The popular anime will resume the story from the shocking season 1 finale, where the seemingly invincible Erzsebet Báthory, known as the Vampire Messiah, threatens to drown the world in eternal darkness. Now, he seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet, which would make him an even bigger force to be reckoned with.

Luckily, the final episode also revealed a new and powerful ally for Richter and his team in Alucard, the son of Dracula. After saving them at the end of last season, Alucard now has to officially join the band, and find a way to bring them to victory. Will they be able to pull it off?

As one of the best anime shows on Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne follows in the original series' footsteps, a dark medieval fantasy inspired by the legendary video game series of the same name.

The voice cast for season 2 includes Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Franka Potente, James Callis, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Elarica Johnson, and Aaron Neil.

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 hits Netflix on January 16.