Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced

News
By published

Good news and bad news for Avatar fans

The Legend of Korra
(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

For those Avatar fans still celebrating Nickelodeon's recent announcement that a new sequel series to The Last Airbender is in the works, we have some bad news – a fan-favorite show from the franchise is leaving Netflix very soon.

We're talking about The Legend of Korra, which followed the original series with a standalone story, running for four seasons (or books) from 2012 to 2014. The show introduced a new Avatar named Korra, capable of manipulating all elements (water, earth, fire, or air) and responsible for maintaining balance in a world filled with political and spiritual unrest.

The beloved show is set to leave Netflix in April 2025. According to What's On Netflix, we could see a last-minute relicense between Netflix and Nickelodeon's parent company, Paramount, but it seems unlikely.

The streamer did manage to extend the license for the original series, which will be available to watch in their library until April 2017. It's in Netflix's interest to keep the show available to their users, since they have their own ongoing live-action adaptation, with production on season 2 now underway.

As we mentioned at the start, another animated series is in the works at Nickelodeon, officially titled Avatar: Seven Havens. The new show will be the third animated series in the franchise, and will take place after The Legend of Korra. Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helming the 26 half-hour episodes in the series, which will be formed by two seasons.

Per the official logline, "In a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

If this is still not enough for you, don't worry — a feature-length animated Avatar movie, Aang: The Last Airbender, is set to hit theaters in January 2026, with Dave Bautista leading the voice cast.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now on Netflix and Paramount Plus. For more check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

See more TV Shows News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Aang, Sokka and Katara standing on a stone wall during the series Avatar: The Last Airbender
A new Avatar: The Last Airbender series set after the Legend of Korra is headed to Nickelodeon
Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad is leaving Netflix – but not for another two years
Supernatural
You only have a few months left to watch this fan-favorite show on Netflix
Frieren: Beyond Journey&#039;s End
One of the highest-rated anime series of all time Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is coming to Netflix this week
Arcane
Arcane season 2 will be available outside of Netflix as physical release planned
Halo
Halo gets a surprise new streaming home on Netflix – but what does that mean for season 3?
Latest in Anime Shows
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure
A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow
Solo Leveling anime producer calls out "act of betrayal" after footage leaks ahead of latest episode: "It’s a shame”
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
Latest in News
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. creator says instead of making more "Americanized works," Japanese devs should "seek the uniqueness and fun of Japanese games"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
The Legend of Korra
Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
More about anime shows
JoJo&#039;s Bizarre Adventure

A year after fans were told "please wait for further news", JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to announce its next anime series
Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 arise from the shadow

Solo Leveling just broke a Crunchyroll record we thought would never be beaten
Cujo (1983)

Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky reportedly in talks to direct Netflix's new take on Stephen King horror Cujo
See more latest
Most Popular
Cujo (1983)
Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky reportedly in talks to direct Netflix's new take on Stephen King horror Cujo
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Smash Bros. creator says instead of making more "Americanized works," Japanese devs should "seek the uniqueness and fun of Japanese games"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
After 2 days, Hideo Kojima still hasn't shared his thoughts on The Electric State, and fans fear it won't even get a Madame Web-style six-word review
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn season 5
Harley Quinn references The Batman with hilariously specific Easter egg you might not have noticed
Steve Schirripa in The Sopranos
The Sopranos star is the latest actor to join the cast of Dexter: Resurrection
a spherical robot on a pinball machine
A new Portal game with Glados' original voice actor is on its way, but the catch is that it's a pinball machine that costs $12,500
Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond diving
Helldivers 2 update makes the shooter a "little bit harder, but hopefully in a fun way" as Automatons get smarter and weapons get buffed to help deal with them
The Mandalorian
Bo-Katan's actor may have accidentally answered whether she is appearing in The Mandalorian and Grogu movie with this cryptic response
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
As the new Looney Tunes movie that Warner Bros passed on makes a strong start, one of its artists urges fans to "buy a ticket it and support it" saying "word of mouth and hype works"