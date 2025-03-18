Netflix is removing fan-favorite show The Legend of Korra only weeks after a new Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series is announced

For those Avatar fans still celebrating Nickelodeon's recent announcement that a new sequel series to The Last Airbender is in the works, we have some bad news – a fan-favorite show from the franchise is leaving Netflix very soon.

We're talking about The Legend of Korra, which followed the original series with a standalone story, running for four seasons (or books) from 2012 to 2014. The show introduced a new Avatar named Korra, capable of manipulating all elements (water, earth, fire, or air) and responsible for maintaining balance in a world filled with political and spiritual unrest.

The beloved show is set to leave Netflix in April 2025. According to What's On Netflix, we could see a last-minute relicense between Netflix and Nickelodeon's parent company, Paramount, but it seems unlikely.

The streamer did manage to extend the license for the original series, which will be available to watch in their library until April 2017. It's in Netflix's interest to keep the show available to their users, since they have their own ongoing live-action adaptation, with production on season 2 now underway.

As we mentioned at the start, another animated series is in the works at Nickelodeon, officially titled Avatar: Seven Havens. The new show will be the third animated series in the franchise, and will take place after The Legend of Korra. Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helming the 26 half-hour episodes in the series, which will be formed by two seasons.

Per the official logline, "In a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity's destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse."

If this is still not enough for you, don't worry — a feature-length animated Avatar movie, Aang: The Last Airbender, is set to hit theaters in January 2026, with Dave Bautista leading the voice cast.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now on Netflix and Paramount Plus. For more check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.