A new Avatar: The Last Airbender series set after the Legend of Korra is headed to Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon has ordered a new sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender that takes place after The Legend of Korra.

According to Variety, Avatar: Seven Havens will consist of 26 half-hour episodes spread across two seasons, also known as Books 1 & 2 in Avatar style.

Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helming the new Nickelodeon Animation series, which is currently in production.

Per the official logline, “In a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, a young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

This is the third animated Avatar: The Last Airbender series, after the initial series debuted in 2005 and the follow-up, The Legend of Korra, aired for two seasons from 2012-2014. Seven Havens will take place after The Legend of Korra - and it's wild to think that the flagship show premiered 20 years ago.

A feature-length animated Avatar movie, Aang: The Last Airbender, is set to hit theaters in January 2026, pushed back from its initial October 2025 release date, with Dave Bautista leading the voice cast. Two more movies are on the way.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now on Netflix and Paramount Plus.