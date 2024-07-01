One of 2024's most beloved anime shows is returning – and the continuation's already got a streaming home

Good news, Kaiju No. 8 fans! More manga-inspired monster mayhem is on the way.

Following the anime adaptation's season 1 finale, Crunchyroll announced that "a sequel" was officially in production and that it'd stream the continuation exclusively across more than 200 countries. While the platform didn't confirm a broadcast date, it did share a (super) short teaser video that hints at what's to come...

"Emergency kaiju alert! Emergency kaiju alert! Citizens in the designated areas are to seek refuge in a shelter immediately," a voiceover says in the clip, as visions of a decimated city fade in and out. Then, another voice – which could well be Kafka Hibino's, despite him technically working for the Third Division – says: "First Division, move out". Watch it below...

Based on Naoya Matsumoto's manga series of the same name, Kaiju No. 8 centers on Kafka Hibino, a man gains the ability to turn into a kaiju after... accidentally eating one. There's just one big issue: Kafka has hated kaiju since his town was destroyed by one when he was a kid.

Using his newfound power, Kafka bags himself a spot at an organization that eliminates kaiju, in order to fulfill the promise he made with his childhood friend Mina.

Season 1 ends with Kafka losing control of his body during his fight with Director Shinomiya, as the parasite inside him completely took over for the first time. After overpowering the kaiju, Kafka turns its rage inwards, ending up in the hospital, as the Defense Force decide what to do with the officer-turned-monster. The group concludes that the Defense Force should use Kafka's powers to their advantage, and use his kaiju ways to fight for humanity.

Elsewhere, Kaiju No. 7 is seen plotting how to kill Kafka, which could indicate what the continuation – be it a movie or a second season – will focus on.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kaiju No. 8 is streaming now on Crunchyroll, with the dub version of the season 1 finale set to drop on July 13. For more, check out our list of the biggest upcoming anime shows heading our way in 2024 and beyond.