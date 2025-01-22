Castlevania: Nocturne season 3 is a possibility, but the anime's directors need the "Netflix gods and the audience to define that for us" so they can "figure out where they're going next"

Castlevania: Nocturne season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, but it's not off the table, either. However, directors Sam and Adam Deats say they need some help from Netflix – and the anime's audience – to narrow down where they're going next in the vast Castlevania universe.

"The Castlevania universe is a big place. Lots of places to go with it. There are definitely things that Sam and I would like to do, for sure," Adam told Collider . "I think that we would like to do a season 3, but there are a lot of things that could be done and places we could go. So who can say? I don't know. The Netflix gods and the audience need to define that for us and help us figure out where we're going next."

"Certainly, we have tried to set the stage for and have always wanted to do a Symphony of the Night adaptation," Sam added. "But, as Adam said, there is a broad universe in Castlevania. This isn't our first rodeo when it comes to the question mark in between seasons."

The show is a sequel to Netflix's Castlevania series, which ran for four seasons between 2017 and 2021 and is based on the series of Konami video games. Nocturne is set in the 18th Century during the French Revolution and follows Richter Belmont (voiced by Edward Bluemel), a vampire hunter and descendant of Castlevania characters Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, as he attempts to prevent the uprising of the Vampire Messiah. Season 1 was released in 2023 and season 2 followed earlier this month, with our Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 review praising its "signature charm".

