A popular fantasy anime has been suddenly delayed until 2026 to ensure it has the "highest possible quality"

Popular fantasy anime Witch Hat Atelier is arriving on our screens a little later than planned.

The anime was slated for this year, but, per an announcement on the series' official Twitter account (via Crunchyroll), it won't be arriving until 2026.

"The TV anime Witch Hat Atelier will have its broadcast schedule changed from 2025 to 2026 in order to deliver the series with the highest possible quality and to fully showcase its charm," reads the announcement. "We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the broadcast.

"Our staff is working with the utmost dedication and care on the production," it continues. "Further updates will be announced via the official team as soon as they are decided. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding."

Witch Hat Atelier, adapted from the manga of the same name, follows a young aspiring witch who was born without magical powers. But, after meeting a travelling magician, her hopes of achieving her dream are revived.

The manga has been running since July 2016 and currently consists of 14 volumes. Crunchyroll is set to air the anime across the US, Europe, and more territories in line with the Japanese release.

