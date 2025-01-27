A fan-favorite character just joined hit Netflix anime show Sakamoto Days and fans couldn't be happier

A fan-favorite character has just been introduced in Netflix's new anime Sakamoto Days, which means the show's growing popularity could grow even higher.

One of Sakamoto's few allies and a powerful assassin, Yoichi Nagumo has joined the story in episode 3 of the show, and fans of Yuto Suzuki's manga couldn't be more excited. The character was voted the second most popular character of the manga in Shueisha's popularity poll, only after Shin Asakura.

In the show, we see Nagumo arriving at Sakamoto's store to inform him about the bounty on his head, honoring their long-time friendship, and proving his loyalty and kindness. Those are some of the characteristics that made fans fall in love with him – he is known for his bright smile, sense of humour, and mind-blowing fighting skills. He can be lethal, but would do anything for the ones he loves.

Nagumo is only one of many supporting characters populating the anime, but he is already catching viewers' attention as the fans reconcile with their early criticism regarding the show's animation style.

The official synopsis describes Sakamoto Days as "the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family". Netflix adds: "Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!"

Despite only three episodes of Sakamoto Days being released so far, the anime is currently sitting at number 4 worldwide on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows chart, as listed by FlixPatrol.

Sakamoto Days season 1 part 1 consists of 11 episodes and will run until March 22, with season 1 part 2 hitting the streamer in July 2025. Check out our Sakamoto Days release schedule, and keep up with other upcoming anime heading your way this year.