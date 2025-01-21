Anime fans are raving over a new Netflix show, a slice-of-life hitman drama that's already shooting up the streamer’s charts

Netflix’s brand new anime series Sakamoto Days is proving to be a huge hit with anime fans as the new show shoots up the streamer’s weekly charts.

Despite only two episodes of Sakamoto Days being released so far, as of January 20, the anime is currently sitting at number 3 worldwide on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows chart. Koreon shows Squid Game and XO, Kitty take second and first place, as listed on FlixPatrol.

The first episode of Sakamoto Days hit Netflix on January 11 and has only grown in popularity with anime fans since, with many praising its animation style, and others surprised by how good it actually is. "Anyone who complains about Sakamoto Days is a bozo," said one fan, while another added, "Watched the first 2 eps of Sakamoto Days and it's actually great, 9/10 so far." Check out more reactions below.

i don’t get why people are hating on the sakamoto days anime 🤷🏻‍♂️ he is COOKING these dudes with LITERAL COOKING UTENSILS 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/39rNVwQvhYJanuary 20, 2025

Sakamoto Days is GOOD!!!!!!!! THIS IS QUALITY SHIT I REPEAT THIS IS QUALITY SHIT!!!!only 2 episodes out rn but i cant see this flopping. story of the greatest assassin of all time who retires because he falls in love, gets fat, lives peacefully, but never loses his skill pic.twitter.com/BJqkmrMQl2January 19, 2025

People were saying that Sakamoto would have a bad animation by the way. pic.twitter.com/psi4W6TpAAJanuary 18, 2025

Based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows “the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family,” reads the official synopsis from Netflix. “Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

Much like the hit manga, the series has already showcased wild and over-the-top battles between assassins, as well as Sakamoto’s humorous double life. So far, it looks like the series is adapting the 2020 manga pretty closely, and with it still being published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump, there is plenty of source material to work with.

Sakamoto Days season 1 part 1 consists of 11 episodes and will run until March 22 and season 1 part 2 hits the streamer in July 2025. The first 2 episodes are available to watch on Netflix right now, with new episodes dropping weekly - see our Sakamoto Days release schedule for exact timings. For more, keep up with other upcoming anime heading your way this year.