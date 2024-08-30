One of anime's best studios teases a cryptic Transformers project, and all we know is that it's "coming soon"

A Transformers anime is in the works from Trigger – and we could not be more excited.

Trigger Inc., also known as Studio Trigger, released a cryptic trailer for the upcoming anime (which could either be a movie or a series) that features quick scenes starring Optimus Prime and Rodimus Prime with a glitch-y, VHS tape overlay. The brief thirty-second clip, which can be viewed below, ends with a simple "Coming Soon" message.

We don't know much else, but we do know that the anime is coming this year as part of the 40th anniversary of the Transformers franchise, which started in 1984 with the Transformers action figure line. They were primarily designed by Shoji Kawamori, creator of the Japanese mecha anime franchise Macross.

Studio Trigger is known for producing the anime series Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and Netflix's Delicious in Dungeon – based on the manga of the same name.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ TRANSFORMERS 40th Anniversary PV Teaser ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢#トランスフォーマー#TRIGGER pic.twitter.com/V0TJvFNKBuAugust 29, 2024

The first Transformers anime, titled Transformers Cybertron, hit Japan and Asia back in 2005. In the series, Vector Prime emerges from his resting place in the void to enlist the help of Optimus and the Autobots after his map to the Cyber Planet Keys is stolen by Megatron. The second Transformers anime, dubbed Transformers Go!, hit in Japan in 2013. The series and accompanying toyline follow several Autobots as they team up to keep the Predacons from trying to take over the world.

For more, check out our list of the best anime to add to your streaming queue right now.