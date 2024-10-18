New Haikyu anime movie is coming to Netflix a lot sooner than you'd think in some territories

Netflix has revealed a release date for new 2024 anime movie Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle and it's coming a lot sooner than you’d think.

The streamer announced the news on Twitter writing, "The long-standing feud between Hinata and Kenma finally comes to an end as Karasuno and Nekoma go head-to-head at the National Championships." They also confirmed the release date: October 31. See the full post below.

The long-standing feud between Hinata and Kenma finally comes to an end as Karasuno and Nekoma go head-to-head at the National Championships. 🏐Featuring the theme song, "Orange" by SPYAIR 🎵 Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle will be available, October 31 on Netflix to select… pic.twitter.com/1OqfuDk0W4October 17, 2024

Alongside the release date, Netflix has posted a trailer giving anime fans a sneak peek at the upcoming volleyball battle between rival teams but more importantly between central characters Hinata and Kenma. The clip, which you can see above, also includes the movie’s official theme song by Japanese rock band Spyair.

The movie follows teenager Shoyo Hinata who seeks out his sporting dreams and joins Karasuno High School's volleyball team. The only issue is, to do so he has to team up with his former rival. The Dumpster Battle is the first movie in a two-parter that marks the finale in the whole anime series. The next film is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Directed by Susumu Mitsunaka, the movie is adapted from the highly popular anime series Haikyu!!, which in turn is based on the manga series of the same name by Haruichi Furudate. For fans of the manga who may be wondering, The Dumpster Battle movie seems to adapt chapters 291 to 325, give or take a few chapters. The film also looks to pick up where Haikyu!! Season 4 leaves off.

Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle hits Netflix in selected regions in Asia this Halloween, but fans in Japan got to see the movie earlier this year when it was released in theaters on February 16. However, there is no official international release date at this time, but we are hoping it comes to Netflix US and UK too.

Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle hits Netflix Asia on October 31.