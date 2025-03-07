Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel

News
By
published

Shannon Tindle has offered up a disappointing update on a possible Ultraman: Rising 2

Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
(Image credit: Netflix)

Bad news, Ultraman: Rising fans! The anime movie's writer-director Shannon Tindle has confirmed that a sequel isn't likely to happen anytime soon, despite his interest in following up the adventures of Ken and Gigantron.

"I'd love to make another, but currently, it's not in the cards," he spelled out candidly on Twitter recently. "However, I've just started working on something I'm very excited about:) More to come…"

"This is so upsetting," a particularly gutted follower replied. "Ultraman: Rising was the biggest surprise of last year. A movie so magnificent that it skyrocketed to #1 on my favorite films of 2024 list. More people needed to see this film because there was an endless supply of talented individuals who made this Tokusatsu film something truly magical."

"Honestly it's a miracle that a movie like Rising even exists in the first place, so I'll take that as a win at least," said another. "Maybe one day we’ll get a sequel."

Based on Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman franchise, the film landed on Netflix back in June 2024, and swiftly earned itself an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. It centers on all-star baseball player Kenji 'Ken' Sato, who abandons his career in the US to return home to Japan and follow in his superhero father's footsteps. Taking on the mantle of Ultraman, he's forced to defend Tokyo from giant monsters. But his mission is compromised when he stumbles across a baby kaiju in need of a family; albeit a 35-foot tall firebreather.

Before long, Sato takes it upon himself to put aside his ego and balance work and parenthood, to protect the little one from those looking to corrupt her immense power.

Christopher Sean (You), Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles), Tamlyn Tomita (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Keone Young (Star Wars Rebels), and Julia Harriman round up the voice cast.

Ultraman: Rising is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our guides to all the new anime on the way or our selection of the best anime of all time.

See more Movies News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A screenshot of Godzilla destroying a city in Japan during the movie Godzilla Minus One.
Godzilla Minus One director says writing on the highly anticipated sequel is underway and this time it will have a bigger budget
Momo holding a cat and running on the announcement poster for Dan Da Dan season 2.
Dan Da Dan season 2: Everything we know so far about the hit anime's return
Reze in the Chainsaw Man movie laying down on a bed of flowers
Chainsaw Man movie: Reze Arc release date speculation, story, trailer, cast, and more
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Bad news, webheads: Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse reportedly has "no plans" to release in 2025
Blue Beetle
Blue Beetle's future in James Gunn's DCU gets promising update from star Xolo Maridueña – including a new show out in 2026
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
One of 2024's best anime movies has a sequel coming, and the first trailer has been revealed along with a new special
Latest in Anime Movies
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu
I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant
Haikyuu VS The Little Giant: Release date speculation, story, trailer, and everything we know so far
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle release date confirmed
A screenshot shows Mobile Suit Gundam protagonist Machu frowning.
Neon Genesis Evangelion director's new Gundam movie is the perfect mecha experience, I just wish it didn't use one of anime's most uncomfortable tropes
Dragonite and the Postman
To celebrate Pokemon Day, Pokemon just dropped a new anime short from the studio behind Suzume – and it's adorable
Latest in News
Ultraman: Rising still from the movie
Director of popular Netflix anime Ultraman: Rising offers disappointing update on sequel
Donkey Kong 94
Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
Screenshot from Styx Blades of Greed&#039;s reveal trailer, showing the titular green goblin gliding atop a grimdark fantasy city.
Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"
More about anime movies
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still of protagonist Machu

I beg of you, learn nothing more about the incredible new Gundam anime beyond the fact that you should learn nothing more about it
Shoto Hinata in Haikyu!! The Movie: VS The Little Giant

Haikyuu VS The Little Giant: Release date speculation, story, trailer, and everything we know so far
Donkey Kong 94

Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
See more latest
Most Popular
Donkey Kong 94
Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Screenshot from Styx Blades of Greed&#039;s reveal trailer, showing the titular green goblin gliding atop a grimdark fantasy city.
Genre giants Metal Gear Solid and Splinter Cell might not be kicking like they used to, but underrated stealth gem Styx is coming back for another game
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Netflix expects to spend $18,000,000,000 on shows, movies, and more in 2025: "We're not anywhere near a ceiling"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
The Russo brothers and The Electric State cast talk the surprisingly emotional core of the Netflix sci-fi movie: "I was definitely very, very, very moved"
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State trailer
The Russo Brothers and The Electric State cast talk the Netflix movie's "stunning" VFX – and say the graphic novel's creator is "fully supportive" of the movie lightening the tone
Black Bag
This new spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender earns near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score with glowing first reviews
The Biker Mice From Mars.
Oni Press's new Biker Mice From Mars comic will take a "hard-hitting approach to the stories" and "definitely won't pull any punches"
Death Stranding 2 PS5 screenshot
Death Stranding 2 pre-orders are estimated to go live this month, and will reportedly include a $230 collector's edition that I pray doesn't come with another creepy baby statue
Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg and Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
HBO boss says new Game of Thrones spin-off's battles "match" the mainline series at a "fraction of the price"