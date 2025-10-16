No, that's not a typo. South Park season 28 is already here, just weeks after its 27th season surprisingly concluded.

But when is the next episode due to air on Comedy Central? Over the past few months, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have given fans the runaround with an inconsistent release schedule filled with delays and hiatuses. Sadly, that appears to be continuing, but we'll at least try and cut through the confusion with a speculative guide to the South Park season 28, episode 2 release date and streaming time.

There's also a look at episode counts, where to stream new South Park episodes, and more. For a look at what you may have missed already this year, we've got a South Park season 27 release schedule. Then relive the show's finest moments with our ranking of the best South Park episodes.

South Park season 28 release schedule: when is episode 2 out on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus?

South Park season 28, episode 2 will be released on October 29 at 10:00 PM Eastern on Comedy Central.

Paramount Plus subscribers will be able to stream the new episode the following day (October 30).

South Park season 28 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

As per The Wrap, there is actually a confirmed South Park season 28 release schedule. Essentially, we can expect new episodes every two weeks until December.

However, given the show's recent history of delays and breaks, these are very much subject to change.

South Park season 28, episode 1: October 15, 2025 - out now!

South Park season 28, episode 2: October 29, 2025

South Park season 28, episode 3: November 12, 2025

South Park season 28, episode 4: November 26, 2025

South Park season 28, episode 5: December 10, 2025

Where can I watch South Park season 28?

South Park season 28 is available on Comedy Central and then on-demand as part of a Paramount Plus subscription.

How many episodes of South Park season 28 are there?

South Park season 27 was originally slated for 10 episodes. Now, it appears the five-episode season 27 will be followed by another five episodes of season 28.

