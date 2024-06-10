First trailer for animated spin-off show Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here

The first vibrant trailer for the upcoming animated spin-off show Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here, showing the four young hard-shelled heroes having to fight solo.

The trailer shows the four brothers we all know and love, Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, split up by an elusive villain named Bishop who we can see sitting in the belly of a large robot, kind of like the evil brain who the Turtles faced in an earlier cartoon show. Whilst away from each other, the teenage turtles are forced to fight murderous robots without the help of their siblings and find their way back to one another to save the fate of the world and the human race. Watch the full clip below.

The 12-episode long series follows the Turtles, as teenagers, as they deal with their new double lives as both heroes and high school students in New York City. Chris Yost and Alan Wan serve as showrunners.

The new show welcomes back the cast of the beloved move Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, including Brady Noon as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil.

Before the series’ first season has even hit the streamer, Paramount has already renewed it for a second season. And In the wider world of TMNT, hit flick Mutant Mayhem is getting a sequel, and a video game, so it looks like there is enough reptile adventures to go around.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage hits Paramount Plus on August 9. For more, keep up with new TV shows heading your way this year.