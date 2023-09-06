Cowabunga! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting its own video game

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting a video game sequel – and it's set to release sooner than you might think. Outright Games, the publisher behind family-friendly titles such as PAW Patrol: Grand Prix and Jumanji: The Video Game, announced the adaptation will be launching on consoles and PC in 2024.

Under license from Paramount Consumer Products, the game "will feature unique visuals inspired by the film's bold, painterly art style", all while "combining energetic ninja teamwork gameplay with a humorous narrative". Players will take control of all four titular Turtles at different points in the story, as they encounter memorable characters.

Released on August 4, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem centers on righteous reptilians Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, as they set out to win the hearts of their fellow New Yorkers, after years of being sheltered from the human world by their "father" Splinter. Alongside their new friend, April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), the anthropomorphic foursome start fighting crime on the city streets, but soon find themselves in over their shells when they become the target of an army of ooze-altered baddies. Seth Rogen, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Paul Rudd, and Jackie Chan are among the star-studded voice cast.

"Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we're overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game. This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we're beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles' global reach even further through the world of video games."

"It's exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow," said Paramount's games and emerging media SVP, Doug Rosen. "The vibrancy of this new film's animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can't wait for everyone to play it."

