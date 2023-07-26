Paramount and Nickelodeon have big plans for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Though Mutant Mayhem isn't out just yet, Paramount and Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins is already developing a sequel. The two studios are also set to produce two seasons of a 2D-animated streaming series titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the voice cast from the movies that will serve as a "bridge" between the films (H/T Variety). Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, who voice the turtles in the film, will reprise their roles for the series.

"In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," said Robbins. "We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Directed by Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), the Mutant Mayhem voice cast includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem had its premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 12 and is set to hit theaters in the US on August 2, making it the first TMNT movie to get a theatrical release since 2016's live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

For more, check out our list of the best new movies coming in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics ever.