Days after Velma's new Halloween special, one show artist drops a bombshell: "There will not be a season 3"

Max's Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma has seemingly been canceled after just two seasons – according to a now-deleted post from an artist on the show.

Background painter Davey Cummings shared backgrounds for the new Velma Halloween Special on Instagram (H/T Screen Rant), alongside a caption.

"So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3," Cummings wrote. "But I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day."

First debuting in 2023, Velma starred Mindy Kaling as a fresh take on the bespectacled Mystery Inc. member. Kaling was joined in the cast by Glenn Howerton as Fred, Sam Richardson as Norville (otherwise known as Shaggy in other Scooby-Doo media), and Constance Wu as Daphne.

While there's been no official word on Velma's cancelation just yet, it would continue a trend of shows being canned in recent months. 2024, it seems, is in danger of being a streaming graveyard.

Just yesterday, Kaos – a modern-day take on Greek mythology – was canceled by Netflix just 40 days after release, while Taika Waititi's Time Bandits was scrapped just two months after it aired on Apple TV Plus. Chucky, Our Flag Means Death, The Acolyte, and Orphan Black: Echoes are just some of the series that have also gone to the great watchlist in the sky in recent months.

The constant chopping of streaming shows in their first season has even led the likes of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to lament the loss of shows such as Amazon's My Lady Jane.

