Arcane showrunner teases future of Caitlyn and Vi's relationship: "There is love, but the question is 'can it survive?'"

Arcane co-showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke has teased the future of Caitlyn and Vi's relationship after their messy Act 1 breakup and sudden reunion on the outskirts of the commune in Act 2.

"There is love, yes. But the question is, can it survive?" Linke says on the second episode of Arcane's Afterglow on YouTube. "Caitlyn has this huge weight on her shoulders and in that position, I think she definitely feels like she can't allow herself to indulge in any of her personal feelings – and seem vulnerable. [She can't] let that distract her."

While Caitlyn is still focusing on the job at hand as commander of Piltover (for now, anyway – we can't imagine Ambessa is too thrilled at the previous episode's double cross), Vi reacts to their parting of the ways with a mixture of booze and brawling.

On how losing Caitlyn has affected her, Vi actor Hailee Steinfeld says she's "completely lost."

"She doesn't have [a mission], for the first time in her life. There isn't ever a moment that we see her without a clear direction. Even if it's a little foggy, she is still stepping foot with so much conviction and so much confidence. But for the first time, she is completely lost."

Linke agrees, adding, "She's always been a very strong person until she loses her compass here, which I think is just so disorienting for her."

The first six episodes of Arcane season 2 are now streaming, with the final three episodes hitting the streamer on November 23. For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best shows on Netflix.