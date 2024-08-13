Supacell season 2 confirmed by Netflix just weeks after landing a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix superhero series Supacell is flying back onto our screens for a second season.

The streamer revealed the news on August 13 in an official announcement tweet with accompanying poster – which you can see for yourself below.

📢 SUPACELL SEASON 2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/r2KrykpkvPAugust 13, 2024

In a statement, Supacell creator Rapman said, "I can’t wait for the world to see Supacell Season 2. For me season 1 was always an origin story. Season 2 is when the journey really begins. Season 1 was my Batman Begins, Season 2 is my Dark Knight."

Created by Rapman, the six-episode first season revolved around a group of five Black people in South London who discover they have suddenly developed superpowers.

The series – which starred Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, Nadine Mills, Eddie Marsan, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, and Josh Tedeku – premiered on Netflix on June 27 and was met with success from critics and audiences alike.

Supacell is currently sitting at a perfect 100% rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while it topped the Netflix charts on multiple occasions, reaching 11 million weekly views at its peak in July.

No spoilers here, but Supacell left some tantalizing plot threads ready to be explored in a second season.

Chief among those is a dramatic new situation for Tosin Cole’s Michael, who may go to extreme measures to get revenge on those who wronged him. The core group may yet have a fight on their hands too, as the shadowy organisation hunting the superheroes has some intriguing new recruits and a renewed focus on a figure at the top of the group (Sian Brooke’s Victoria).

No release date has yet been given for Supacell season 2. For more from the streamer, check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix.