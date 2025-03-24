Reacher star is rooting for Alan Ritchson to be the next Batman in the DCU: "I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had"

published

Ritchson already said he would love to play the DC superhero

Reacher
(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's no secret that Alan Ritchson wants to be the next Batman, and his Reacher co-star Roberto Montesinos is rooting for him. In a recent interview, Montesinos, who plays DEA Agent Guillermo Villanueva on the Prime Video series, listed all the attributes that make Ritchson the perfect choice for the DC superhero.

"What would he bring to that role? First of all, his work ethic, his research, his command of a character," he told Collider.

“For example, in Lee Child's books, when you're reading the book? Reacher walks into a room, and there are three pages of thought; everything that he's clocking. How do you do that without those words? He does it with his face, with his eyes. And he said to me once, 'Every movement of your eye indicates to the audience a new thought.'

"So, he would kill Batman. Why did Tom Cruise pick Reacher? Because he was so well-written and so complex in stillness. Batman's the same kind of thing. He's very stoic; he's got a mask. I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had. We've had some good ones, but I think he would be the best Batman we've ever had."

It might sound like a very bold claim, but Montesinos has certainly given some compelling arguments, and Ritchson wants it too. Badly.

"Would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice, it just comes out naturally," Ritchson said earlier this month, a year after he already announced that he would love to play Batman in the DCU. The enthusiasm and passion are there, so the Reacher star just needs an opportunity to prove he can do it.

Although Robert Pattinson is currently playing Batman in Matt Reeves' trilogy, these movies are not part of the DCU's main storyline, as they fall under the Elsewhere brand.

That means the DCU is still looking for its new Dark Knight, with a new film titled The Brave and the Bold already in the works. Could James Gunn and Peter Safran make Ritchson's dreams come true? We will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, Reacher season 3 is available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping weekly – check out our Reacher season 3 release schedule to find out exactly when. But before you tune in, make sure to read our Reacher season 3 review.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

