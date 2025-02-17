Cobra Kai creator shares touching behind the scenes look at Ralph Macchio's final day on set: "Goodbye for now"

Grab your tissues Cobra Kai fans, things are about to get a whole lot more upsetting as series creator Jon Hurwitz has shared the most heart-wrenching behind-the-scenes photo and farewell to star Ralph Macchio.

Hurwitz posted the image on Twitter which shows Macchio and his in-show wife Courtney Henggeler embracing after shooting their last scene for the series. "Goodbye for now, Mr. & Mrs. LaRusso. This was the moment after Ralph & Courtney finished filming their final scene," said Hurwitz. "Not a lot of eyes were dry." Check out the post below.

Goodbye for now, Mr. & Mrs. LaRusso. This was the moment after Ralph & Courtney finished filming their final scene for Cobra Kai in Atlanta. Not a lot of eyes were dry. #CobraKai #BehindTheScenes pic.twitter.com/mIIFg1qQ0tFebruary 16, 2025

The hit Netflix series saw Macchio reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso, who he first played in the 1984 movie The Karate Kid. Cobra Kai follows the rivalry between Daniel and his All Valley Karate Tournament opponent Johnny Lawrence over 30 years after the events of the original movie. But now it's time to say goodbye as the show recently came to an end with its sixth and final season – see our Cobra Kai ending explained for more on that.

But this isn't the only farewell the show included, as Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 paid tribute to Karate Kid icon Mr. Miyagi. Using AI and VFX technology, the series was able to include the late Pat Morita’s karate teacher so that Daniel could have one final lesson from Miyagi.

However, Cobra Kai's ending doesn't equal Daniel’s end, as Macchio will soon return to the big screen in Karate Kid: Legends. The movie follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong who moves to New York and struggles to fit in, so he enters a karate competition. With help from Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han and Macchio’s LaRusso, Li must learn how to merge the two fighting styles into one. The movie hits theaters on May 30, 2025.

Cobra Kai is streaming now on Netflix in its entirety – make sure to read our Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 review before watching. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.