Cobra Kai creators explain how they included a major Karate Kid character in the final season: "We’re paying homage to a hero"

Cobra Kai season 6 contains a very special cameo from Karate Kid legend Mr. Miyagi played by Pat Morita. But seeing as though the actor sadly passed over 20 years ago, fans may be wondering just how the team were able to bring the character back. Well, wonder no more as creators Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz have explained how they used technology to do just that.

Using the show’s fight choreographer Don Lee as a body double, the creators didn't have to use any special effects when it came to the character's fighting ability. "He’s built similarly to Pat Morita," said Hurwitz in an interview with Variety. "It was Don’s greatest honor to be able to portray one of his greatest heroes."

However, when it came to creating the look of Mr. Miyagi’s face, Heald said they didn't use archival footage but rather opted for AI, using a VFX company and deepfake technology. "They start producing it, and we give a lot of notes," explained Heald. "We went through 50 iterations and then we bring in a voice-soundalike actor to deliver the lines… Then you apply an AI filter that uses archival audio from Pat Morita to get that voice dialed as close as possible."

However, the Cobra Kai team didn't want to recreate Morita but rather pay "homage to a hero," added Heald. In fact, Mr. Miyagi was actually brought back for a very wholesome reason, so that Ralph Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso could "move on" and say goodbye. "Ralph loved the idea of he and Pat sharing screen time together again with the new technologies that we have," said Hurwitz. "We loved the idea of Daniel needing his final lesson from Miyagi."

Following the popular Karate Kid movies from the '80s, Cobra Kai ran for 6 seasons and 65 episodes but has now sadly come to an end. The final season stars William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, and Peyton List.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.