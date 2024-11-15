When is Gladiator 2 out on streaming?

Gladiator 2 is out now (in UK theaters, that is – US audiences have a little longer to wait), bringing us the long-awaited follow-up to Ridley Scott's Roman epic after almost 25 years. This time, Paul Mescal's Lucius is stepping into the arena, and he's joined by some other new faces, including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger. There are some familiar characters returning to the Colosseum, too, though, like Connie Nielsen's Lucilla.

While you'll want to see Lucius face off against baboons, sharks, and more on the biggest screen you can, you're probably wondering when you might be able to catch Gladiator 2 at home, too – and we've got everything you need to know about the sequel's streaming release right here.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gladiator 2 is distributed by Paramount, which means that the studio's sister streaming site Paramount Plus will be the place to watch the movie at home. The movie's streaming release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but Paramount movies arrive on the streamer as soon as their theatrical run is over, so we'll have a while to wait.

A Quiet Place: Day One, one of Paramount's last blockbusters, was released in theaters on June 28 and started streaming on August 27, which is a gap of 60 days. If Gladiator 2 follows the same timeframe, we can expect the sequel to arrive on Paramount Plus on January 21, 2025.

Other titles, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, took just 48 days to arrive on streaming, but we think it's pretty likely that Gladiator 2 will have some major legs at the multiplex.

Gladiator 2 is out now in UK cinemas before arriving in US theaters on November 22.