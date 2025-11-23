Noah Centineo close to boarding Gundam movie with Sydney Sweeney

The two could be star-crossed lovers in building-wrecking mecha suits

Noah Centineo's diary is filling up with franchise entries. Besides stepping into the ring as Ken in Street Fighter and filling Sylvester Stallone’s blood-soaked shoes in a John Rambo prequel, he’s now close to signing a deal to star in the upcoming Gundam movie (via THR).

The film will be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle, who will also write the script, and will star Sydney Sweeney in one of the lead roles. The Euphoria and Christy actress has been heavily involved in casting to find someone to share the screen, in what sounds like Romeo and Juliet with added Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

While we wait for the ink to potentially dry on whatever Centineo needs to sign for the role (hopefully with a Gundam-sized pen), we’ll be seeing him go a few rounds in Street Fighter when it arrives in theaters on October 26, 2026. For everything you need to know about that new film and who else will be getting in scraps that came with thumb-snapping special moves, check out our guide here.

