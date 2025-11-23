Noah Centineo close to boarding Gundam movie with Sydney Sweeney

Noah Centineo's diary is filling up with franchise entries. Besides stepping into the ring as Ken in Street Fighter and filling Sylvester Stallone’s blood-soaked shoes in a John Rambo prequel, he’s now close to signing a deal to star in the upcoming Gundam movie (via THR).

The film will be directed by Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle, who will also write the script, and will star Sydney Sweeney in one of the lead roles. The Euphoria and Christy actress has been heavily involved in casting to find someone to share the screen, in what sounds like Romeo and Juliet with added Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

Debuting in 1979 as an anime series, Gundam is set in the Universal Century, when, due to overpopulation on Earth, colonies are formed out in space. This leads pockets of humanity to seek independence, sparking a conflict that can only be settled the good old-fashioned way: giant robots beating the scrap out of one another. Sweeney and potentially, Centineo will play soldiers from opposing sides that eventually fall for each other amid the conflict.

Climbing aboard a project like this is no small feat. With an almost 50-year legacy, Gundam has branched out into a slew of manga, animated films, and television shows, with a live-action film among the most elusive projects. This new take on this world has been in development since 2018, with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts originally down to helm the movie before Mickle took over in 2024.

While we wait for the ink to potentially dry on whatever Centineo needs to sign for the role (hopefully with a Gundam-sized pen), we’ll be seeing him go a few rounds in Street Fighter when it arrives in theaters on October 26, 2026. For everything you need to know about that new film and who else will be getting in scraps that came with thumb-snapping special moves, check out our guide here.