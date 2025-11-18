Rambo prequel director says his new action movie will feature a "different" version of the action hero as it explores how he became the character we see in First Blood

Exclusive: Sisu director Jalmari Helander teases John Rambo, his upcoming action prequel starring Noah Centineo

Rambo
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Sisu director Jalmari Helander has teased what we can expect from John Rambo, his new prequel movie – and it sounds like we can expect something very different from this depiction of the titular action hero.

"Of course, it's different, because we're gonna start in a place where everything is basically pretty okay for Rambo," Helander tells GamesRadar+. "He's happy and younger and all that, because we are telling the origin story. What would happen to him? Why did he become that kind of dude that we've all seen in First Blood? So it's different."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

