New Netflix action movie with negative reviews and terrible Rotten Tomatoes score surprisingly tops the streamer's top 10 charts

Netflix has a new number-one movie in the streamer’s original action flick Trigger Warning starring Jessica Alba. But despite the movie taking first place on the site, it hasn’t had the same positive response elsewhere.

According to FlixPatrol , Trigger Warning is Netflix’s current number-one movie worldwide, taking first place in many countries such as the US, the UK, and Australia.

The movie follows Special Forces commando Parker (Alba) who gets called back to her hometown when her father suddenly dies. In a bid to find out what really happened to him, she reconnects with the people in the town and soon finds herself in the middle of a local violent gang and shady politicians. With only her commando training and the help of her covert ops partner, she faces up to the town’s corrupters to uncover the truth.

However, despite the love over on the streamer, it seems as though the movie hasn’t been as well received elsewhere as Trigger Warning currently stands at a lackluster 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes with an even more measly 16% audience score. Robert Taylor from Collider ’s review reads, "In a movie with so much blade work, what ends up on screen needed to be much, much sharper," and Robbie Collin from the Daily Telegraph described the movie as "pure filmmaking-by-paycheque." Ouch.

This differs massively from last week's Netflix number 1 Hit Man which racked up an impressive 13.7 million views since its release on June 7, as recorded by Tudum on June 16. The action-comedy starring Glen Powell, which stands at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, spent 2 weeks in the global top 10, but has been knocked off this week and replaced with movies such as Get Out, Ultraman: Rising, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning , just to name a few.

Trigger Warning is directed by Mouly Surya and also stars Gabriel Basso, Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber, and Jake Weary.

Trigger Warning is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check our list of the best Netflix movies , or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.