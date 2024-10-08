New Netflix action movie in the works from Bad Boys team Will Smith and Michael Bay

Will Smith and Michael Bay are reteaming for Fast and Loose, a new Netflix action movie, Deadline reports.

Bay is reportedly in final talks to direct the action flick, with Smith starring. There's no set date for filming to start yet, but this is apparently the next project for both Bay and Smith. Per Deadline, the movie "follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent." The Fall Guy's David Leitch and Kelly McCormick are on board as producers.

The duo worked together on 1995's Bad Boys and its 2003 sequel, and have reportedly been in touch ever since to set their next team-up. Although Smith starred in the next two Bad Boys movies – 2020's Bad Boys For Life and 2024's Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Bay didn't return to direct.

Fast and Loose won't be Bay's first collaboration with Netflix, either – he previously directed action thriller 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hit Man's Adria Arjona, and Dave Franco, which was released on the platform in 2019. His last outing in the director's chair was Ambulance, which hit the big screen in 2022, and starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as bank robbers in a heist gone wrong.

