Martial arts legend Donnie Yen enters talks to direct his own character's John Wick spin-off: "I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen"

John Wick 4 star Donnie Yen has confirmed he's not just starring in an upcoming spin-off about his character – he's also in talks to direct it, although he can't share much more than that.

When asked about his potential involvement behind the camera, Yen told Collider , "It is true. I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen, and we'll see. I don't know. I can only tell you that much. But yes, we are talking, and we are talking intimately. We'll see what happens."

Yen plays Caine in the franchise, a blind former High Table assassin who must kill John Wick by order of the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), otherwise his daughter will be murdered. A spin-off movie about the character was first announced back in May 2024.

Yen is also known for starring in the Ip Man series of martial arts movies, as well as directing films like Legend of the Wolf, Shanghai Affairs, and, most recently, The Prosecutor.

Next up from the world of John Wick is Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as Eve, a dancer training as an assassin with the Ruska Roma who seeks revenge for her father's death. Taking place between the third and fourth Wick movies, the cast also includes Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, and a posthumous appearance from Lance Reddick.

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6. For more on this year's best upcoming movies, check out our guide to the other biggest movie release dates of 2025.