Keanu Reeves and Deadpool director plan to Shiver in a shark-infested time travel movie

News
By published

Great Scott, Keanu's gonna need a bigger boat

Keanu Reeves in John Wick:3: Parabellum
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Could sharks really make a time travel movie better? Well, Keanu Reeves and Deadpool director, Tim Miller, look like they're keen to find out. News from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the two are collaborating on a deep-sea sci-fi thriller, Shiver, penned by Ian Shorr, and will also be produced by Matthew Vaughn, the director of Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

Sounding like a hybrid of Groundhog Day and shark-infested scarefest, The Shallows, Shiver follows a smuggler who gets caught up in a deal that goes sideways out in the Caribbean Sea. The fallout sees him caught in the sights of not only cold-blooded mercenaries, but sharks that are hankering for a bite to eat. What could possibly make things worse? Well, somehow our hero gets caught in a mysterious time loop, forcing him to do everything he can to get back to dry land and normality without becoming shark bait (hoo-ha-ha).

CATEGORIES
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.