Could sharks really make a time travel movie better? Well, Keanu Reeves and Deadpool director, Tim Miller, look like they're keen to find out. News from The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the two are collaborating on a deep-sea sci-fi thriller, Shiver, penned by Ian Shorr, and will also be produced by Matthew Vaughn, the director of Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

Sounding like a hybrid of Groundhog Day and shark-infested scarefest, The Shallows, Shiver follows a smuggler who gets caught up in a deal that goes sideways out in the Caribbean Sea. The fallout sees him caught in the sights of not only cold-blooded mercenaries, but sharks that are hankering for a bite to eat. What could possibly make things worse? Well, somehow our hero gets caught in a mysterious time loop, forcing him to do everything he can to get back to dry land and normality without becoming shark bait (hoo-ha-ha).

Sharks and time streams certainly sounds like the kind of bonkers story Miller would be interested in telling, given the time he's spent contributing to fantastical worlds both in Netflix's animated anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, and Amazon's Secret Level, where every episode inhabited well-known domains from popular video game titles. Reeves even made an appearance in one chapter that was set in the Armored Core universe.

It's another interesting endeavor for Reeves, who already has a jam-packed schedule. Besides returning as the Baba Yaga in a fifth John Wick movie, the man who's been known to dodge bullets and fire them just as fast in well-lit nightclubs is also working on adapting his own comic book series, BRZRKR, with director Justin Lin. With a to-do list like that, a time loop to get everything done wouldn't be so bad. Speaking of time travel, why not check our list of the 32 best movies that will send you back to the future, the past, and anywhere but the present here.