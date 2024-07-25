Joker 2 is "daring" and "darker" than the original, says Venice Film Festival chief

Well, the praise just keeps on rolling in for the Joker sequel as soon after the film’s newest trailer dropped to stellar fan reactions, the film received high praise from a very important person in the film industry.

The Venice Film Festival recently revealed its lineup for the event starting this August, including director Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux , and after getting a sneak preview, festival chief Alberto Barbera had nothing but praise for the flick. "I think it’s one of the most daring, brave and creative films in recent American cinema," Barbera said in an interview with Deadline . "And I think it really confirms Todd Phillips as one of the most creative directors working at the moment."

Barbara confirmed that he saw the movie earlier this year with four other people, adding, "We were astonished, our mouths were open at the end of the screening. It is a darker film."

The sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, revisits failed comedian Arthur Fleck who, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital for his crimes committed in the first movie, meets and falls in love with fellow patient Harley Quinn. But Fleck’s mischief is inflicted on Gotham once again when the two are released and embark on a romantic and chaotic adventure together.

The biggest question fans have though, considering the sequel is being billed as a musical, is will the movie be reminiscent of the first flick. Barbara shed some light on that matter, stating, "It’s a dystopian musical, or a musical of sorts." The festival chief continued: "It’s a continuation of the story but the film is completely different from the first film. If you’re expecting the same in terms of violence or other things, you’ll be surprised."

The Venice Film Festival 2024 kicks off on August 28 and will run until September 9. So far, the lineup also includes Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Jon Watts’ Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice . Barbera also confirmed that the Beetlejuice sequel will open the festival and that some of the cast will be in attendance to walk the red carpet.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters this October 4. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows and general upcoming movies to keep up to date on everything on the way.