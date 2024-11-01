Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill from John Wick director gets a disappointing filming update

The Highlander movie from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, starring Henry Cavill, has received a disappointing update.

Per Redanian Intelligence, production kick-off on the reboot has been pushed back from January 2025 to May 2025, which, the report speculates, is down to Cavill's Voltron movie, which is set to film from December 2024 to April 2025.

This isn't Highlander's first delay, either, with a previous hold-up reportedly occurring thanks to Stahelski undertaking reshoots on upcoming John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina earlier in 2024 (Lionsgate says director Len Wiseman worked with Stalehski on these sequences and work was completed in under a month, with Stahelski briefly covering for Wiseman after Wiseman was hospitalized for a short time). Thanks to this delay, Cavill took on Voltron, as work was still ongoing on the Highlander script.

The Highlander franchise began with the '86 movie starring Sean Connery, Clancy Brown, Roxanne Hart, and Christopher Lambert, which involves an ancient war between immortals. The massive series now includes multiple films, TV shows, books, video games, comics, and more.

"What they've done so far and we're doing with the development of the script is extraordinary, I think people are going to be really, really pleased," Cavill has said of the reboot. "Big swings are important, you play it safe, you're going to just go, 'Eh, I suppose it's fine?' but if you take a big swing, people love it or they hate it."

The Highlander movie is expected in 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to fill out your watchlist.