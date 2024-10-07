Prepare to be entertained by these exclusive images from Gladiator 2

It’s been 24 years since Ridley Scott’s Gladiator entertained us, but the wait is finally over. That’s right, the visionary director is at last taking us back to Rome, and the Colosseum, for more fight-to-the death duels. You thought tigers were ferocious? Try baboons, rhinos and sharks.

But that’s not all. With Joaquin Phoenix’s Emperor Commodus dead, Rome is now under the brutal rule of brothers Geta and Caracalla (Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger), and they’re not the only bad guys in town. Also on antagonist duties is Pedro Pascal’s Roman general Marcus Acacius, who we first meet leading an army in conquering Numidia, and there’s also Denzel Washington’s former slave and power broker Macrinus, now the owner of a stable of gladiators, a scheming politico, and an arms dealer. Into this arena comes Paul Mescal’s Lucius, former heir to the Empire, now a slave who must fight for his very existence.

Gladiator 2 is the most eagerly anticipated spectacle of the year, promising huge scale (the production rebuilt Rome!), stunning set-pieces that mix in-camera action with cutting-edge CGI, and intriguingly thorny characters and relationship dynamics. The original movie won the Best Picture and Best Actor (Russell Crowe) Oscars and has become a cultural touchstone; Gladiator II looks to earn a similar thumbs-up.

Gladiator II is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday 10 October), and inside there’s an in-depth making of feature talking to Scott, Mescal, Washington, Quinn, producers Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher, and more. Here (and above) you can take a look at some of the exclusive images in the upcoming issue.

(Image credit: Aidan Monaghan/Paramount)

Inside the issue Mescal tells us about following in the footsteps of Russell Crowe as Lucius, the son of Maximus; Scott talks returning to the Colosseum for bigger, baboon-ier gladiatorial games; Washington reveals tantalizing new details about his wild card former slave; and there’s much more besides.

Gladiator II releases exclusively in cinemas on 15 November. For much more on the film, don’t miss the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday 10 October. Check out the covers below, and look out for much more on Gladiator II over the coming days.

(Image credit: Paramount)

(Image credit: Paramount)