From OB to KO, Loki star Ke Huy Quan kicks serious butt in the first trailer for new action movie Love Hurts

Love Hurts | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The trailer for new action movie Love Hurts is here – and it sees Loki star Ke Huy Quan kick some serious butt. We'd expect nothing less, really, given that the thriller was produced by Bullet Train and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch, AKA the stunt coordinator who helmed the first John Wick movie with Chad Stahelski.

The super fun promo, which you can watch above, opens with Quan's retired hitman Marvin Gable reveling in his successes as a top-selling realtor. He cycles to work, he bakes heart-shaped cookies for his clients, and he prides himself on his 'World's Best Boss' mug. His quiet life is turned upside down, though, when his former partner Rose (Ariana DeBose), who he believed was dead, pops up and tells him that his dangerous, vengeful brother is after him.

"I thought a has-been killer like yourself would be scarier," one of his sibling's goons says in the clip. "Where's the girl, where's the money?!"

Unfortunately for the heavies, Marvin isn't going to give up his secrets that easily, and unleashes hell on them before escaping out the backdoor.

"This little four-foot-nothing ass, spider monkey ninja!" a henchman exclaims as Marvin runs off to Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now, which perfectly sets up the film's high-energy tone.

Daniel Wu, Mustafa Shakir, Cam Gigandet, André Eriksen, Marshawn Lynch, and Sean Astin, who Quan first shared the screen with in The Goonies back in 1985, round out the supporting cast. Jonathan Eusebio directs, from a script written by Luke Passmore, Josh Stoddard, and Matthew Murray.

Having picked up an Academy Award for his performance in mind-bending sci-fi Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan most recently appeared in the second season of Marvel series Loki, where he played TVA employee 'OB' .

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Love Hurts releases in US theaters on February 7. For more, check out our picks of the best action movies of all time.