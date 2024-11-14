Airbnb and Gladiator 2 are teaming up to let you battle in the Rome Colosseum

If you're excited for Gladiator 2, you don't just have to watch the movie – you could actually live it, thanks to Airbnb.

A new experience from the rental space marketplace promises an authentic gladiator experience (well, as authentic as you can get without all the murdering), set in the actual Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

"Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle. May you emerge triumphant and establish yourself as the ultimate gladiator, earning your place in history," says the Airbnb listing.

The rules of the experience say you can request to book one of two three hour experiences that will take place in May 2025. The experience will involve entering the Colosseum after dark, putting armor on in the hypogeum, watching a gladiator battle performance, snacking on some authentic "victuals," then training as a gladiator and squaring off against the other participants. A referee (AKA a summa rudis) will oversee proceedings.

You can request to book from November 27 to December 9, but you'll have to sort your own travel to Rome.

Gladiator 2 sees Paul Mescal star as Lucius, son of Russell Crowe's Maximus. He's thrown into the arena to battle for his life under the tutelage of Denzel Washington's Macrinus, who has schemes of his own.

The movie releases in UK cinemas on November 15 and hits US theaters on November 22. In the meantime, check out our Gladiator 2 review for our spoiler free verdict, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to 2024's remaining upcoming movies or the best action movies to watch now.