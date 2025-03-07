A new action thriller from the John Wick team described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist" is finding its cast, and I've never been more seated

News
By
published

Cynthia Erivo has joined the line-up of Karoshi

Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has joined the line-up of the upcoming action thriller on the way from the John Wick team – and it sounds like an absolute must-watch.

The news of Erivo's casting comes courtesy of Deadline, though no details on her character are available just yet. 1883's Isabel May and Past Lives's Teo Yoo co-star.

The film, which is titled Karoshi, is being produced by 87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz. 87Eleven Entertainment is the John Wick franchise's production company – and Stahelski, of course, is the franchise's director. Karoshi will be helmed by Takashi Doscher, who is also writing the script.

The film's title is a Japanese word that describes a death from overwork. According to the report, the film is described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist."

With 87Eleven Entertainment's action chops, and Erivo's formidable acting ability – she was just nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for Wicked, after all – this looks like a film well worth putting at the top of your most anticipated list.

We'll next see Erivo returning as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which is the second and final movie, adapting Act 2 of the Broadway musical. Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will also return as Glinda and Fiyero.

As for John Wick, despite some talk of a fifth installment, Keanu Reeves has pretty definitively shut down speculation: "Well, you know the character's dead."

Karoshi doesn't have a release date just yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of 2025 to get planning your theater trips.

See more Movies News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina
John Wick spin-off Ballerina star Ana de Armas says her character burns 106 people in an "insane" flamethrower scene that made her cry
John Wick
Keanu Reeves has a very blunt reaction to if he'd return for another John Wick movie: "The character's dead"
Seiji Tanaka holding sword
A divisive new revenge thriller being compared to John Wick has landed on Netflix
John Wick 4
Martial arts legend Donnie Yen enters talks to direct his own character's John Wick spin-off: "I think both the fans, as well as the studio, want this to happen"
Dave Bautista in Dune
Dave Bautista is starring in a dystopian alien invasion thriller from the John Wick team
Ke Huy Quan as Marvin Gable in Love Hurts
New action-comedy Love Hurts might be from John Wick's producers but it's more like Dragons Forever than the Keanu Reeves franchise, says Ke Huy Quan
Latest in Action Movies
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
A new action thriller from the John Wick team described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist" is finding its cast, and I've never been more seated
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World
“The reveal was a big mistake”: MCU fans pick the twists they wish Marvel movie trailers didn’t spoil beforehand
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
"He is so dialed in": Robert Downey Jr. is coming up with backstory and costume ideas for Doctor Doom ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix
Upcoming Netflix movie is like the Speed sequel we never got, and it’s coming next month
Latest in News
a colourful overworld where a sprite rows a boat through a magical ocean
The follow-up to a weird RPG with Undertale energy and over 10,000 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews is, you guessed it, another weird RPG that's already flying on Steam
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
A new action thriller from the John Wick team described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist" is finding its cast, and I've never been more seated
Moonrise anime series
Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
PUBG
A mysterious Steam user has over 13,000 pairs of PUBG pants worth just 3 cents in his inventory, and players can't figure out whether it's hoarding or money laundering
A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews
More about action movies
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.

The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare
The cast of Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
a colourful overworld where a sprite rows a boat through a magical ocean

The follow-up to a weird RPG with Undertale energy and over 10,000 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews is, you guessed it, another weird RPG that's already flying on Steam
See more latest
Most Popular
a colourful overworld where a sprite rows a boat through a magical ocean
The follow-up to a weird RPG with Undertale energy and over 10,000 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews is, you guessed it, another weird RPG that's already flying on Steam
A screenshot from Secret Agent Wizard Boy, showing a castle hallway and schoolkids that wouldn&#039;t look out of place in the PS1 Harry Potters
This Harry Potter parody game is more than just a meme - it's a co-op "comedic sandbox with a complete lack of safety nets" and 100% positive Steam reviews
Halo: Combat Evolved splash art
Former Xbox boss admits the company once "encouraged" the console wars, which he believes "were healthy for the industry" as "a rising tide that lifted all ships"
Moonrise anime series
Attack on Titan studio's new anime series just got a release date, three years after Netflix unveiled its first teaser
PUBG
A mysterious Steam user has over 13,000 pairs of PUBG pants worth just 3 cents in his inventory, and players can't figure out whether it's hoarding or money laundering
Shemar Moore in S.W.A.T.
This fan-favorite action show just got canceled for a third time – but this time, it's permanent
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home