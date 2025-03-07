A new action thriller from the John Wick team described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist" is finding its cast, and I've never been more seated

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has joined the line-up of the upcoming action thriller on the way from the John Wick team – and it sounds like an absolute must-watch.

The news of Erivo's casting comes courtesy of Deadline, though no details on her character are available just yet. 1883's Isabel May and Past Lives's Teo Yoo co-star.

The film, which is titled Karoshi, is being produced by 87Eleven Entertainment's Chad Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz. 87Eleven Entertainment is the John Wick franchise's production company – and Stahelski, of course, is the franchise's director. Karoshi will be helmed by Takashi Doscher, who is also writing the script.

The film's title is a Japanese word that describes a death from overwork. According to the report, the film is described as "a corporate thriller with a samurai twist."

With 87Eleven Entertainment's action chops, and Erivo's formidable acting ability – she was just nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars for Wicked, after all – this looks like a film well worth putting at the top of your most anticipated list.

We'll next see Erivo returning as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, which is the second and final movie, adapting Act 2 of the Broadway musical. Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will also return as Glinda and Fiyero.

As for John Wick, despite some talk of a fifth installment, Keanu Reeves has pretty definitively shut down speculation: "Well, you know the character's dead."

Karoshi doesn't have a release date just yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of 2025 to get planning your theater trips.