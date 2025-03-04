22 years after the release of Bruce Almighty, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now officially Jim Carrey’s highest-grossing movie

Dr. Ivo Robotnik has beaten Bruce Nolan at the box office

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 3 (2024)
(Image credit: Paramount)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now Jim Carrey's highest-grossing movie of all time, overtaking previous record holder Bruce Almighty.

The latest Sonic movie has a current total of $485.7 million at the global box office, while Bruce Almighty made $484.4 million when it was released back in 2003.

Carrey plays a dual role in the movie as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (AKA Eggman) and his grandfather, Professor Gerald Robotnik. Keanu Reeves joins the franchise to voice Shadow the Hedgehog, alongside a voice cast that also includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails.

Bruce Almighty, meanwhile, saw Carrey play a TV reporter who gets the chance to try being God for a week. Directed by Ace Ventura: Pet Detective helmer Tom Shadyac, the cast also includes Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carrell.

Sonic 4 has been in development since December 2024 and is set for release in March 2027. Robotnik's fate was a little up in the air at the end of the threequel so Carrey's return isn't set in stone for any future movies, but that doesn't mean a potential return isn't on the cards.

"We hope that they make a zillion of these and who knows, by Sonic The Hedgehog 8… like with the Fast & Furious franchise, that’s demonstrated that nobody really needs to stay dead if you don’t want to," screenwriter Josh Miller told GamesRadar+ last year.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now streaming on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada. For more, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2025.

