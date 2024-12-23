Sonic 3 writers have their say on whether Robotnik is really dead and begin the Jim Carrey Oscar campaign: "The fact that the Oscars almost exclusively only focus on drama is a little silly"

Warning: the following features spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3...

If you have already seen threequel Sonic 3, you will be well aware of just how terrific Jim Carrey is in it, pulling double duty in fashion playing both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. In fact, our very own Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review says that Carrey steals the show.

He's so good that, earlier this week, Sonic 3 writer Pat Casey tweeted that Carrey deserves an Oscar nomination for his performance, telling GamesRadar+ later in an interview that he's serious about the comment.

In fact, he thinks it's time that comedy movies get more recognition at the Academy Awards, which notoriously favors other genres such as drama. As Casey states: "It's a very short list of actors who could have pulled this off, possibly there's only one name on it. Like, comedy is hard, and the fact that the Oscars almost exclusively only focus on drama, it's a little silly.

"It should be a celebration of film and comedy is a big genre, comedy is a big reason people go to the movies, and comedy done well, should be honored. I mean, is he gonna get nominated? Probably not. But I just wanted to throw it out there. The campaign begins now!"

Co-writer Josh Miller is already onboard the campaign, adding that "if Johnny Depp can get nominated for Pirates of the Caribbean, technically Jim played two characters in one movie and was crushing it just as hard."

It really is a brilliant performance and fans will undoubtedly be left wanting more of Carrey's Robotnik when the credits on Sonic 3 have rolled. But there's one crucial problem – Ivo died when the Eclipse Cannon exploded, or so it may seem... look, if we didn't see a body is Ivo Robotnik really dead?

Putting that question to the writers, Miller teases that one day he could return: "We hope that they make a zillion of these and who knows, by Sonic The Hedgehog 8… like with the Fast & Furious franchise, that’s demonstrated that nobody really needs to stay dead if you don’t want to."

Meanwhile for Casey, whether or not Ivo is really dead depends upon if Carrey wants to return for another sequel: "I would say ‘of course he’s dead, it was a space explosion, he’s completely dead… unless, maybe…’ That all depends on Jim, I think."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out now in theaters worldwide. For more, check out out guide to Sonic 3 Easter eggs you may have missed, as well as our breakdown of the Sonic 3 ending.