Sonic 3's writer thinks Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar nomination for his work in the film: "That's right, I said it"

Sonic 3 co-writer Pat Casey has given his verdict on Jim Carrey's performance in the upcoming video game movie, believing he deserves an Oscar nomination for his dual roles as both Ivo and Gerald Robotnik.

"Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar nom for Sonic 3. That's right, I said it," Casey tweeted. One reply cheekily asked which character Carrey should be nominated for after the actor pulled double duty in the Sonic threequel. The reply? "Good point. He should be nominated twice."

Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar nom for Sonic 3. That's right, I said itDecember 17, 2024

It might be fanciful thinking on Casey's part, however. The likes of Guy Pearce in The Brutalist and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain have been seen as frontrunners in the Best Supporting Actor category for months, and more populist movies usually aren't rewarded by the Academy – even if it is a fantastic comedic performance as both a megalomaniacal genius and his (extremely) elderly grandfather.

Our own Sonic 3 review also praised Carrey as one of the highlights of the movie. Critic Jack Shepherd wrote: "At one point, the actor gamely does a two-man dance number that's more bizarre than words can describe. There's also an early fourth-wall break that, in the wrong hands, could have been painfully unfunny, yet under Carrey’s control, is a laugh-out-loud moment. His enthusiasm is infectious, lifting every scene; like the other two Sonic movies, this one belongs to Carrey."

Even if Carrey doesn't get any award nods, he's still achieved a first with Sonic 3 – starring in his very first trilogy.

Carrey recently told GamesRadar+ why he wanted a character like Robotnik to "sit with" after so many years of swerving sequels and franchises.

"Maybe six months before the first Sonic movie, I thought to myself I'd like to have a character that I could sit with for a bit for a few films. Especially if it could evolve, if it could change from film to film," Carrey said.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Robotnik has been able to evolve in his look and his manner from film to film. Every time he gets defeated, he becomes more bitter and hostile. His megalomania gets ratched up and these inventions, the technological wonders that he keeps coming up with, keep topping themselves."

Sonic 3 races into cinemas on December 20 in the US and December 21 in the UK. For more from the movie, check out our interview with director Jeff Fowler on how Keanu Reeves aced playing Shadow. Then dive into our rankings of the best Sonic games.