18 years after I Am Legend was released, Will Smith has an update on working with Michael B. Jordan for the upcoming sequel

Will Smith has a promising update on I Am Legend 2 – and it involves his co-star and co-producer Michael B. Jordan.

"Me and Michael B. Jordan have sat down for about a week, just went through character stuff," Smith told streamer xQc .

The original movie was released back in 2007, and a sequel was first confirmed in 2022. I Am Legend screenwriter Akiva Goldsman is returning to write the script, but a director has yet to be announced.

Smith played Robert Neville in the original movie, directed by Francis Lawrence, a US Army virologist who's immune to a deadly virus that wipes out of most of humanity and turns the survivors into vampiric mutants. Spoiler alert, the original cut of the movie ends with Neville's death – but the sequel will take the alternate ending of the DVD (and the novel on which the film is based), in which Neville lives, as canon.

"We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par," Jordan said last year. "It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with [Smith]. Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited."

I Am Legend 2 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to 2025's biggest movie release dates.